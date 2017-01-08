Mumbai Police initiates probe on Om Puri`s death

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has announced to start an investigation into the death of veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri on Saturday.



Initially, Police had categorised the case as an ‘accidental death’.



In October last year, Puri got entangled in a controversy for his comment on the killing of 19 Indian soldiers in the September Uri attacks, as he stated that Pakistani artists are not terrorists. Puri faced intense criticism for what he said, causing many Indians to label him "insensitive," and leading to an FIR being filed against him.

0



0





