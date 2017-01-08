NAB ordinance disqualifying beneficiaries of plea bargain issued

Related Stories Plea bargain beneficiaries to be barred from public office for life

President Mamnoon Hussain has released the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2017.

Under the new amendment, which is now in effect through a Presidential Ordinance, the discretionary powers of the NAB chairman for a plea bargain have been revoked.

Following amendment of Section 25-A of the NAB Ordinance 1999, permission of the court is now necessary to strike any deal for voluntary return or plea bargain. Any person found involved in corrupt practices would be banned for life from holding any public or government office.

The Presidential Ordinance will be presented in the Senate on January 9. After approval of the National Assembly, it will be made an Act of Parliament.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, at a press conference on Saturday alongside Law Minister Zahid Hamid, IT Minister Anusha Rehman, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law, Barrister Zafar Ullah, had said there had been specific observations for a long time about Section 25-A (Voluntary Return and Plea Bargain) and the Supreme Court had also asked the Attorney General about the government's stance on the issue.

Earlier, persons striking plea bargain were disqualified from holding public or government office for 10 years but this law would ensure lifetime ban of corrupt elements, the finance minister had said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had assigned the task to review this law and the Cabinet's approval had also been obtained to change the existing law, he had added.

