Print Story
X

Wahab breaks into top 20, Younis into top 10 in new ICC Test rankings

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Wahab breaks into top 20, Younis into top 10 in new ICC Test rankings
Paul Childs Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

Related Stories

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz climbed into the top 20 for the first time in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, up five slots from 25th position, according to the latest Test player rankings released by the ICC on Sunday.

Veteran batsman Younis Khan gained seven slots to reach number 9 in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, after scores of 175 not out and 13 in the Sydney Test which Australia won by 220 runs.

Pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood of Australia and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa attained career-best rankings by climbing to third place and eighth position, respectively.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock moved to a career-best eighth position after scoring 101 and 29 in Cape Town, ahead of AB de Villiers (ninth rank) and Hashim Amla (10th rank).

Australia captain Steve Smith remains the top-ranked batsman, followed by India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root.

For a complete list of player rankings, click here.

Wahab breaks into top 20, Younis into top 10 in new ICC Test rankings was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Cricket, Geo News, Icc Test Rankings, Latest Sport News, Sport, Sport News, Wahab Riaz, Younis Khan, Wahab Riaz, Younis Khan. Permanent link to the news story "Wahab breaks into top 20, Younis into top 10 in new ICC Test rankings" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126548-Wahab-breaks-into-top-20-Younis-into-top-10-in-new-ICC-Test-rankings.

GEO TV NETWORK