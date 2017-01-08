Citizen shoots dead two robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: Two alleged robbers were gunned down by a citizen on Karachi’s Khalid Bin Waleed Road on Sunday.

According to SSP Jamshed Town Tahir Noorani, two citizens were also injured as the robbers retaliated. Both have been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

He said that the citizen Abdur Rehman had come to the locality for some shopping when the robbers attempted the robbery. Rehman —who was carrying a licensed weapon — opened firing on the robbers, killing both on the spot.

SSP Noorani further said that one of the robbers was identified as Agha Gul — an Afghan national, adding that further details about the incident were being collected from the injured citizens.

