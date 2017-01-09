Volkswagen to recall around 50,000 cars in China

German carmaker Volkswagen will recall almost 50,000 vehicles in China due to brake problems when using cruise control, according to the country's quality regulator.

The company will recall Beetles made between July 1, 2012, and Aug. 6, 2015, and Golfs made between July 1, 2012, and July 6, 2013, according to a statement posted Friday on the official website of China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (ASDIQ).

A problem with noise filters may cause difficulty with breaking when the cars have been in cruise control for long periods of time, ASDIQ said, adding that the problem created a "hidden safety risk".

The company will fix the problem for free, it said.

Volkswagen's business has been under the microscope since 2015 when it was revealed the company had installed software on 11 million cars that allowed them to defeat emissions tests.

