'Rogue One' shoots down box office foes for fourth week

LOS ANGELES: "Rogue One" – the latest chapter in the "Star Wars" intergalactic saga – kept the box office force for the fourth consecutive week, industry estimates for North America showed on Sunday.

The Disney film, the first stand-alone episode in the eight-film series, follows the mission of rebel alliance fighters trying to steal plans to the Empire's feared Death Star. It pulled in $22 million this past weekend, according to box office monitor Exhibitor Relations, bringing its four-week total to $477.3 million.

The film "Hidden Figures" came in a close second, opening in wide release and raking in $21.8 million in its third week. The biographical comedy-drama, based on a book of the same name, recounts the story of African-American mathematicians who helped NASA to put the first men in space, while dealing with segregation in the workplace.

Universal's animated musical "Sing" fell to third, with a $19.6 million take over the weekend, and an accumulated total of $213.4 million. The actors who voice the cartoon characters – Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon – also do their own singing.

The horror film "Underworld: Blood Wars," starring Kate Beckinsale as a vampire death dealer, clinched fourth place with $13.1 million in its debut weekend.

"La La Land," a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals took fifth with $10 million, bringing its cumulative receipts after five weeks to $51.7 million.

The whimsical film featuring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone leads the race for statuettes at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, the champagne-drenched launch of the entertainment industry's awards season.

Rounding out the top ten were "Passengers" ($8.8 million), "Why Him?" ($6.5 million), "Moana" ($6.4 million), "Fences" ($4.7 million), and "Assassin's Creed" ($3.8 million).

