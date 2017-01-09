Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Related Stories Snake on a plane a first-class surprise in Mexico

DUBAI: An Emirates flight from Muscat to Dubai was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft's cargo hold.

The animal was found before Sunday's flight from Oman, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched.

First-class passengers on an Aeromexico flight in November were confronted by a snake that fell from an overhead storage compartment. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but a few passengers were rattled.

