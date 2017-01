LAHORE: A fire broke out inside a furniture market near Lahore's Lakshmi Chowk on Monday, firefighting officials said.

The blaze engulfed huge quantities of furniture and other equipment at the market, officials said. The rescuers also face difficulty in reaching the difficult-to-access site.

They said narrow alleys and ongoing construction work of metro train makes it difficult for them to reach the market.

The reason as to how this blaze erupted has yet to be determined.

0



0