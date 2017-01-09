Was Dhoni asked to step down as captain by BCCI?

NEW DELHI: India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad clarified that former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not asked by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to step down as captain and the decision was taken by himself, Indian media reported on Monday.

Earlier reports had surfaced that the board had Dhoni was asked to step down, considering the fact that Virat Kohli was the right man to lead the team across formats.

Speaking to Cricketnext, Prasad said that stepping down as skipper after nine years was former captain’s personal decision.

"There was no pressure on Dhoni to resign from captaincy. It was his personal decision. He informed me during the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Jharkhand and Gujarat in Nagpur," he said.

"Dhoni is an honest man and the decision didn't come as a surprise. It was timed perfectly as Kohli needs enough matches to settle down going into the Champions Trophy. I thank Dhoni for his contribution, but his job doesn't end here and he needs to guide Kohli."

Arguably the greatest ever Indian captain quit as India’s limited-overs captain Wednesday after a decade-long spell as skipper in which he led his team to victory in the ODI and T20 World Cups.

During his spell in charge of the limited-overs side, Dhoni captained India to victory in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.

His finest hour came four years later when the team won the 50 overs World Cup against Sri Lanka on home turf.

However, his position had come under scrutiny more recently after India were knocked out of last year´s World T20 in the semi-final despite being favourites as tournament hosts.

A former ticket inspector on India´s railways, Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 and soon established a reputation for his flamboyant stroke playing, in particular, his trademark "helicopter" shot.

In one of his first international appearances in April 2005, he smashed 148 off 123 balls against old foes Pakistan in Visakhapatnam.

He made his Test debut later that year in Chennai, the first of 90 Tests in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of just over 38. His 27 victories in charge of the Test team is a record for an Indian captain.

His swashbuckling style and leadership qualities soon earned him the captaincy of India´s T20 team after senior players like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar opted out of the first ever T20 World Cup in 2007.

His success in South Africa landed him the job as captain of the ODI side and he built a reputation over the years for an ice-cold temperament.

Despite his team´s disappointing showing in last year´s T20 World Cup, Dhoni voiced confidence he would still be fit enough to play in the next 50 over World Cup in England in 2019.

He has so far played 283 ODIs, with a batting average of nearly 51 while he has also appeared in 73 T20 internationals.

0



0





