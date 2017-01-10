Print Story
X

Three children killed as fire breaks out at Karachi garbage dump

QAQamar Ali

Pakistan

Related Stories

KARACHI: Three children were killed and their parents injured as fire erupted in a garbage dump in Lyari's Khadda Market area in the early hours of Tuesday, hospital sources confirmed. 

According to fire brigade officials, the fire filled the family's house with heavy smoke. The parents and their three children lost consciousness as a result and were taken to Civil Hospital.

The children Amna, Aliya and Abdul Aziz could not survive while their parents are under treatment at the hospital, hospital sources said.

Three children killed as fire breaks out at Karachi garbage dump was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Fire, Geo News, Geo Tv, Khadda Market, Latest News Pakistan, Lyari, Pakistan, Pakistan News. Permanent link to the news story "Three children killed as fire breaks out at Karachi garbage dump" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126761-Mother-and-children-injured-as-fire-erupts-at-a-residential-building-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK