Three children killed as fire breaks out at Karachi garbage dump

KARACHI: Three children were killed and their parents injured as fire erupted in a garbage dump in Lyari's Khadda Market area in the early hours of Tuesday, hospital sources confirmed.



According to fire brigade officials, the fire filled the family's house with heavy smoke. The parents and their three children lost consciousness as a result and were taken to Civil Hospital.

The children Amna, Aliya and Abdul Aziz could not survive while their parents are under treatment at the hospital, hospital sources said.





