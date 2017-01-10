House attacked in Karachi, two women injured

KARACHI: Attackers hurled a hand grenade at a house in Landhi and injured two women after being refused their hand in marriage.

Allah Bachiyo, a resident of the house told Geo News that he had earlier received a death threat from the attackers.

The attack left two sisters Samreen Baloch and Sanam Baloch critically injured. They are under treatment at the Jinnah Hospital.

The family added that the accused Sajid is a drug addict and belongs to the Lyari gang.

A new wave of violence has gripped the city and sporadic attacks and killings are on the rise. The city, however, has witnessed reduced violence after the state initiated the Karachi Operation in 2013.

A man died and two police officials were injured when unknown men attacked the Taimuria police station near Five Star Chowrangi on Friday.

Earlier this month, a policeman was shot dead at Rashid Minhas Road.

