Another video of human traffickers in Turkey emerges

GUJRAT: Another video of human traffickers torturing three kidnapped young men surfaced on Tuesday.

In the video clip, the human traffickers are seen demanding Rs. 20-million ransom from the parents of each kidnapped person.

The three men – Abdul Quddoos, Ali Shan, and Imran – are residents of Gujrat. Malik Hanif, Abdul Quddoos’ father, mentioned that the young men went to Turkey two months ago, where a human trafficker named Zahid sold them to Afghans by tricking them into believing he was taking them to Italy.

Hanif explained that he has already paid the ransom money for his son’s safe release to a man in Peshawar.

FIA has commenced an investigation to find out the people financing and facilitating these human traffickers in Pakistan.

At least six Pakistani men who were recovered from human smugglers in Turkey on Tuesday were released after formal documentation, confirmed the Foreign Office.

Two of the men, Ashfaq and Ameen have contacted the Pakistani embassy in Turkey. The other four are expected to contact the Pakistani authorities today.

The Foreign Office added that the Turkish police authorities have been informed about the status of other kidnapped Pakistanis by human smugglers.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was able to trace human smugglers who had abducted four Pakistanis in Turkey on Jan 3. Two of them were arrested from Gujranwala.

The accused were presented in a local court and were handed over to the FIA on a two-day judicial remand.

