WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar picks up tabla with Ustad Zakir Hussain

Related Stories Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin play cricket and Tendulkar try guitar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar decided to dabble in music and showed off his tabla skills with music maestro Zakir Hussain.

The ‘Little Master’ shared the stage with Ustad Zakir Hussain in Mumbai on January 9 and delighted his fans with a jugalbandi. The tabla legend was seen giving lessons to Tendulkar, and the former Indian captain didn’t do bad at all.

Earlier this week Tendulkar had tweeted out a video saying he and Ustad Zakir Hussain would be coming together on January 9 to discuss the journey of excellence.

On Jan 9, catch Ustad Zakir Hussain and me, in a way like never before. pic.twitter.com/evnegysQXt — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2017

Here are some glimpses from the event:

In yesterday's event master & maestro together...

Sachin looks so cute @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/iazHZHMNvX — sachin_tendulkar_fc (@srtendulkar_fc) January 10, 2017

0



0





