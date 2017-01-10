Print Story
X

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar picks up tabla with Ustad Zakir Hussain

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar picks up tabla with Ustad Zakir Hussain

Related Stories

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar decided to dabble in music and showed off his tabla skills with music maestro Zakir Hussain.

The ‘Little Master’ shared the stage with Ustad Zakir Hussain in Mumbai on January 9 and delighted his fans with a jugalbandi. The tabla legend was seen giving lessons to Tendulkar, and the former Indian captain didn’t do bad at all.

Earlier this week Tendulkar had tweeted out a video saying he and Ustad Zakir Hussain would be coming together on January 9 to discuss the journey of excellence.

Here are some glimpses from the event:

 

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar picks up tabla with Ustad Zakir Hussain was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Entertainment News, Geo News, India, Latest Entertainment News, Sachin Tendulkar, Tabla, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Sachin Tendulkar, Ustad Zakir Hussain, India, Mumbai. Permanent link to the news story "WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar picks up tabla with Ustad Zakir Hussain" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126787-WATCH-Sachin-Tendulkar-picks-up-tabla-with-Ustad-Zakir-Hussain.

GEO TV NETWORK