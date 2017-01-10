Babar, Sharjeel power Pakistan to victory in tour game

Related Stories Junaid to replace Irfan in Australia

Babar Azam’s blistering 98 and fifties from Sharjeel Khan and Umar Akmal steered the team Pakistanis to 196-run victory against Cricket Australia XI in the only warm-up game ahead of the ODI series.

The Green Shirts knocked 334 for seven off 50 overs, after being sent in to bat at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The innings was fueled by Babar Azam’s sure-footed near-century, Sharjeel’s 62, Akmal’s 54 and Shoaib Malik’s 49. Fast bowler Henry Thornton finished with 3 for 69.

Cricket Australia XI were bowled out for 138, with early blows from opening bowlers Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali, who claimed 2 for 23 and 3 for 18, respectively.

Rahat Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Azhar took a wicket each while Malik trapped 2 for 20.

The five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia starts from January 13 (Friday).

