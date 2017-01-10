Report places blame on Pakistani bowlers for Australia series loss

LAHORE: A report by Pakistan cricket team coach, Mickey Arthur has revealed that the national team’s bowlers bear more responsibility for the Test series loss to Australia than the batsmen.

In an informal conversation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Shahryar Khan briefed journalists over the report and other issues surrounding Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan were clean swept by Australia in the three match Test series down under.

The team performance drew criticism both in Pakistan and abroad, with former Australian skipper Ian Chappell stating that Cricket Australia in the future should not invite Pakistan for a series down under until the tourists improve their game and provide some challenge to the home side.

Read: Ian Chappell tells Pakistan to improve their cricket

PCB chairman Shahryar Khan said after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a 25-member training camp will be started for young cricketers. Khan added that Mickey Arthur will also look after domestic cricket affairs.

Can contact ICC or court over India

Shahryar Khan said the International Cricket Council (ICC) or court could be contacted over the matter of a series with India.

PCB officials have said the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) could be sued for failing to honour a 2014 agreement to play a series against Pakistan.

West Indies tour

The PCB chairman further said the players’ association would be contacted to discuss the West Indies team touring Pakistan.

In an attempt to revive international cricket in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board has informally invited the West Indies cricket team to visit Lahore in March 2017 to play two T20Is.

Khan added that security team of the West Indies had not given final approval for the team visiting Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a FICA report cautions foreign players that “an acceptable level of participant security and safety cannot be expected or guaranteed” for the PSL final in Lahore.

The PCB has confirmed that the final of PSL 2017 will be held in Lahore.

Salman Butt performing well

PCB chairman Sharyar Khan told reporters that Salman Butt was performing well and the selection team had been given the green signal if they choose to select him.

Spot-fixing convict and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been eyeing a return to the national side after performing well in domestic matches.

