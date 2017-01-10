My struggle is not to become PM: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that his struggle was not to become Prime Minister.

“There are other ways to become Prime Minister.” He was speaking to journalists on Tuesday after a Supreme Court hearing over the Panama Leaks case.

He said that the prime minister had given his reply over the Panama Leaks case twice; once in the parliament and for the second time in his address to the nation. “On both instances he protected his children,” he said.

“In 2012 Maryam Nawaz had said that her family had no property abroad,” he said, adding that only because of the Panama Leaks case she had to accept that she owned properties abroad.

“The British Prime Minister and the Brazil President resigned because they had lied. Lying to the country is not a small matter,” he said.

“How can the state keep a check on corruption, when there are cases of corruption on the prime minister,” he said.

