200 security officials conduct operation against narcotics in Islamabad

AAYAyaz Akbar Yousufzai

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Over 200 police and Rangers officials took part in an anti-narcotics operation in the surrounding areas of Quaid-e-Azam Univesity campus.

Eight sniffer dogs from the anti-narcotics department also took part in the operation at Rumli, Dhok Narail, Malpur Mira, Dhok Tahir, Dhok Sahali and Basti Bajran area.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested the leader of a gang allegedly involved in supplying marijuana, LSD, and other imported high-end drugs to students of different universities and educational institutions in the federal capital.

Up to 53 percent students of large private schools in Islamabad are addicted to drugs, a shocking report presented before Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control revealed in October this year, prompting summons to all officials concerned.

 

