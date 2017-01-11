Aamir Khan, Aishwarya and Abhishek cheer their children on

Celebrities are usually the ones applauded by fans whenever they are at an event; however, roles were swapped recently, when Azad Rao Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan – children of Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao and Abhishek-Aishwarya Bachchan, respectively – performed at a school festival together, while the stars cheered on.



(Image courtesy: masala.com)

The boy and girl, who study at the same school, were dressed in complementary costumes, as they danced to Rail Gaadi on the Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s Annual Day.

Watch how excited Abhishek and Aishwarya get as Aaradhya appears on the stage during the finale pic.twitter.com/bFJZ3vldNM — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

In a fan group’s Twitter post, the artist parents were just as excited for their son and daughter, as their fans are for them. Aishwarya was seen elatedly filming the kids as they danced on stage, while Aamir Khan and his wife clapped, and Abhishek went ahead to high-five their children’s friends.

It looks like these young performers are all set to make names in Bollywood.

0



0





