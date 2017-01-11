Print Story
Mahira Khan to use Skype for Raees promotion

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Mahira Khan will be promoting her upcoming Bollywood film Raees in a unique way. According to reports in the India media, the Pakistani actress will be using Skype for promotional activities and has informed the press of her availability for online interactions.

As relations deteriorated between the South Asian neighbours following the Uri incident, Indian extremist party MNS which is led by Raj Thackeray threatened of dire consequences for filmmakers and distributors if Pakistani actors continued working in Bollywood. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was unable to promote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and now Mahira Khan is facing the same restrictions.

Raess which will hit theaters on January 25 has been gaining momentum, following the release of its first song Zaalima which has over 25 million views online.

In order to ensure a smooth release for Raees, Shah Rukh Khan had assured Raj Thackeray he would not work with Pakistani actors in the future.

