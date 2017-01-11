Those who promised 'Naya Pakistan' did nothing: PM

KATASRAJ: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the people who had promised a “Naya Pakistan” have done nothing. “Even in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa we are constructing a motorway. If they insist we will put their name on it.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addressed a ceremony on Wednesday where he inaugurated a water filtration plant at the sacred Hindu temple Katas Raj.

The filtration plant set up at the temple’s holy Amrat Jal pond will provide clean drinking water to the pilgrims visiting the place. The prime minister planted a sapling in the premises of temple.

The PM expressed his joy at seeing representatives of more than five minority communities at one place. “This is a place where Al-Beroni stayed,” he said speaking about the ancient town where it is thought the Islamic scholar stayed to learn Sanskrit.

He said that he hoped Pakistan will soon be a safe place for minorities. “Our Prophet (PBUH) took special care of minorities in Medina. He always remembered the Christian King of Medina fondly,” he said, adding that some Ulema were spreading intolerance in the name of religion.

The Prime Minister during his addresses also recited Sufi poetry.

