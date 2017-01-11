Seven killed, eight injured in Lahore building fire

Related Stories Fire erupts at Lahore furniture market

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and eight injured when a building caught fire near Mehmood Booti Interchange in Lahore on Wednesday.

The fire erupted at an office of a construction company, firefighting officials and rescue members said. The injured have been shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

The blaze has been doused and the cooling process is underway at the building.

On Monday, a fire broke out inside a furniture market near Lahore's Lakshmi Chowk. The blaze engulfed huge quantities of furniture and other equipment at the market, officials said.

At least one man was reported wounded, who had jumped off the a building fearing for his life.

