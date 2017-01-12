Print Story
Pakistan cricket team to tour West Indies from March 27

Faizan Lakhani

Sports
Pakistan cricket team to tour West Indies from March 27

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket team is scheduled to tour West Indies this year from March 27th to May 15th to play a full fledge series of two Twenty20s, three ODIs and three Test matches.

"The Twenty20 matches are scheduled at Trinidad and Tobago; the three ODIs in Guyana, then the teams will then travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the Test matches," the West Indies Cricket Board announced.

"Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies," said Manager of Operations, WICB, Roland Holder

 Schedule:

Friday, March 31 1st T20 Queen’s Park Oval

Sunday, April 2 2nd T20 Queen’s Park Oval

Friday, April 7 1st ODI Guyana National Stadium

Sunday, April 9 2nd ODI Guyana National Stadium

Tuesday, April 11 3rd ODI Guyana National Stadium

Saturday, April 15 3-Day Match Trelawny Stadium

Friday, April 22 1st Test Sabina Park

Sunday April 30 2nd Test Kensington Oval

Wednesday, May 10 3rd Test Windsor Park

 Both teams met in a three-test series in Dubai last October, Pakistan won that series 2-1.

