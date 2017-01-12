Gunman opens fire in Spanish supermarket

OURENSE: A gunman opened fire at a Spanish supermarket in the As Lagoas region of the northwestern region Ourense on Thursday.
The incident did not result in casualties or injuries.
According to media reports, police arrested the gunman immediately who was wearing a' suicide vest' filled with gasoline and gunpowder. The authorities also suggested that the arrested gunman is mentally ill.
