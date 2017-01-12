Pakistan not interested in arms race: Additional Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan does not want to join the arms race in South Asia, Additional Secretary at the Foreign Office Tasneem Aslam said on Thursday.

She was briefing a delegation from the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that visited Pakistan led by DG Mr. HAM Sang-wook.

Pakistan has always remained in the forefront to stop the spread of weapons of mass destruction, she said adding that Pakistan has always followed international standards while delivering weapons.

He added that hindrances in access to technology for peaceful purposes must come to an end.

Representatives of the delegation said that the MTCR wants a joint policy to prevent the spread of missiles. They recognized that Pakistan has participated in several technical meetings held by the MTCR for the past several years.

FO releases reviewed list of nuclear, biological weapons

Pakistan Foreign office released a reviewed list of nuclear and biological weapons. The new list declares that Pakistan is determined towards nuclear non-proliferation.

The reviewed list was formed after consultation with relative ministries.

The list has been reviewed in the years 2005, 2011 and 2015.

