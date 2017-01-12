Print Story
Sindh revises textbook phrase glorifying dictatorship over democracy

Pakistan
KARACHI: The Sindh government has revised a controversial phrase about democracy and dictatorship in a text book for matric students, after Geo News pointed to it in one of its talk shows.

"Dictatorship is better than democracy," was written in a book for matriculation students by the Sindh Textbook Board.

Renowned anchorperson Hamid Mir, in October 2016, had pointed to it during Geo News' program 'Capital Talk'.

Taking notice of it, the Sindh Education Department has revised the text, replacing it with: "Democracy is better than dictatorship."

Commenting on the development, Hamid Mir explained that he became aware of the issue from a Senate Secretariat research study, after which he sought books from all provinces and found them to be glorifying dictatorship.

“Compared to other provinces, much of the glorification is found in Punjab textbooks,” he said, regretting no measures by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz – the party which has its government in Punjab and Balochistan besides center, and which also claims to support democracy in the state.

Mir also urged Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address the issue.

