ISLAMABAD: Banned for 25 years now, hopes for revival of student unions have rekindled after Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Thursday sought suggestions from all senators pertaining to the matter.

Student unions in the country were banned through a Supreme Court verdict in 1993. The verdict also read the decision will be reviewed from time to time.

Speaking to the House on Thursday, Raza Rabbani said the Senate has only two ways revival of these unions: one to legislate in this regard; second being to file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

"Everyone bares witness to what becomes of Senate's legislation in the National Assembly, while in case of review petition a perception would be given as if the parliament is delegating its powers to the judiciary," he noted.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said it has been 25 years since the court announced its short order on the issue, contending against a review petition.

Babar Awan alleged that capitalists were brought into politics by imposing a ban on student unions. Senator Hasil Bizenjo said accusing student unions of violence was not unjustified, questioning, "Why only student unions are banned, when teachers, lawyers and labourers have their unions?"

PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi suggested that Senate should give a time frame to provinces to restore student unions. "There are student organisations, but not unions. And if student unions are not revived, then these organisations should be proscribed."

He said supporters of dictators and martial law used to fear student unions and in the absence of such unions only al-Qaeda affiliates would be nabbed from universities.

The Senate chairman said the court verdict does not bar parliament from legislation on the issue and the House will adopt a resolution in favour of it.

He sought suggestion from all members in 10 days and directed the Senate Secretariat to prepare a draft motion on student unions in two weeks.

