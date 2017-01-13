West Indies turns down offer to play in Pakistan

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to bring international Cricket back to Pakistan suffered a blow on Thursday when West Indies Cricket Board turned down the PCB’s proposal to play two T20Is in Lahore in March this year.



The PCB had invited West Indies to play two T20Is in the third week of March (tentatively on 18th and 19th) March in response to WICB’s suggestion of playing two additional T20Is in Flordia.



“The WICB has informed the PCB that following FICA’s report, none of the West Indies players was ready to visit Pakistan for the proposed matches,” said a source on condition of anonymity.



Earlier, the global union of a cricketer, Federation of International Cricketers Association had advised its members against visiting Pakistan for the PSL final in March.



Although, the report was rejected by PCB and WICB had also indicated on sending a security inspection delegation to Pakistan, but the reluctance from players – according to sources – forced the WICB to change the mind.



The official Twitter account of West Indies Players Association (WIPA) has also confirmed the decision of not touring Pakistan on Twitter, by sharing one of the news regarding the cancellation of the tour.



The WIPA had also shared FICA’s report on its official website, which questioned security issue in Pakistan.



Earlier on Wednesday, the WICB released the schedule of Pakistan's tour to West Indies comprising two T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. The tour was originally allocated four Tests under FTP, but one Test was dropped from the itinerary to create the window for proposed T20Is in Pakistan and Florida.



The sources, however, added that PCB would make another attempt to convince WICB to reconsider the decision and allow PCB to showcase the security arrangement.



The WICB’s decision would also dent PCB’s effort for holding PSL’s final in Lahore on March 7th. Although, the PCB remains firm on holding the grand finale of the league in the country.

