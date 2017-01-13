CM Punjab, Hamza condemns attack on Pakistan Muslim League (N) UK leader

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistan Muslim League (N) UK leader Zubair Gull and his mother at the family home here in East London last week.

Shahbaz Sharif called veteran activist Zubair Gull over phone on Thursday evening while Hamza Sharif visited Gull at his home and expressed his support and demanded arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

Earlier, PM Nawaz Sharif called Zubair Gull expressing his dismay and Hasan Nawaz Sharif visited Gull’s home to show support.

The Punjab Chief Minister told Zubair Gull that the entire PMLN stood by him and resoundingly condemned the attack that has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political divide. The Punjab Chief Minister hoped that the attackers will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

Shahbaz Sharif said that there should be no room for violence in politics and those involved in the attack must be arrested and prosecuted. Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the services of Zubair Gull for PMLN in some of the most difficult times for the party and said that he stood by the ideology of PMLN against pressures and temptations for which he was valued highly.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif met Zubair Gull’s mother and family and conveyed his shock at the attack. He said that everyone in Pakistan was shocked when the news spread about the attack on Zubair Gull by a gang of four.

Zubair Gull said that he has no doubt that the attackers wanted to eliminate him and his life was saved only because of his mother who came to his rescue when he fell unconscious after being hit in the head by two masked men just inside his house.

He added that a woman rang Zubair Gull’s house bell and when he answered the bell, two masked men wearing gloves to cover their identity jumped on Zubair Gull and started hitting him on his face, head and chest.

The PMLN leader said that attack on PMLN-UK leader Zubair Gull was a highly condemnable act which must be thoroughly investigated. He said Zubair Gull has already given an interview to the police and those he named will be brought to justice. He said it’s important that the full plot behind the attack on Zubair Gull is exposed so that the records is set straight and no one should get encouragement to attack political workers.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the whole Sharif family recognised the sacrifices made by Zubair Gull for PMLN during the era of Pervez Musharraf’s dictatorship. “I was in Pakistan when Pervez Musharraf usurped power illegally and unleashed the worst ever campaign of revenge and intimidation against my family. I have firsthand knowledge of how brutal that phase was for Pakistanis and personally for us as a family.

“During that time Zubair Gull led the campaign against martial law dictatorship in the UK and dedicated his resources for bringing democracy to Pakistan. We can never forget his immense political contribution because at that time not many people were ready to make sacrifices and take a stand for the just cause of Pakistan.”

Speaking to this correspondent, Hamza Shahbaz said that Pakistan was steadily gaining making economic gains under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that the whole world is acknowledging the fact that Pakistan’s economy is making progress and Nawaz Sharif’s policies have put the country on a right track.

Hamza Shahbaz said that some negative forces within Pakistan are against the economic prosperity of Pakistan, be it through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or otherwise. He said that negative politics has been rejected by the people of Pakistan and those involved in politics of agitation and leg-pulling have seen their popularity and appeal going down, rendering them hopeless.

0



0





