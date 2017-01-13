Print Story
MQM-London leader Saathi Ishaq arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies on Thursday arrested senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) in-charge Saathi Ishaq.

The party`s leader Mustafa Azizabadi claimed that Rangers personnel arrested Ishaq on Thursday night near Sindh High Court when he was leaving for his home.

Earlier, another MQM-London Rabita Committee member, University of Karachi`s Assistant Registrar Arif Haider, was taken into custody and was shifted to an undisclosed location.

MQM-London leader Nadeem Nusrat claimed that from Orangi town and FB Area three party activists were rounded up by the law enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, sources report that near Abul-Hasan Isphani road as many as three political party activists were arrested by the LEAs and were shifted to an undisclosed location.

