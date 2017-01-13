US express concern over reports of missing Pakistani bloggers

WASHINGTON: The United States government on Friday expressed concern over the reports of missing Pakistani bloggers and activists.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Deputy Spokesperson State Department Mark C. Toner said that “we’re very concerned by reports that several Pakistani bloggers and activists have been reported missing and we’re going to continue to monitor the situation.”

Toner further said: “We of course welcome that the interior ministry, I believe, announced that it’s going to investigate the disappearance of one of those individuals, Salman Haider, and we also appreciate the fact that both members – or, rather, members of both houses of parliament have voiced their concern and called for an investigation into all four disappearances."

Meanwhile, the state department confirmed the establishment of a tactical operations centre within US embassy in Pakistan.

