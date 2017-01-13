Panama leaks case: Prime Minister's lawyer presents evidence

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Friday.

The Prime Minister's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan continued presenting evidence in the case. He said that the Prime Minister could not be disqualified without a declaration from the court.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the cases which the Prime Minister's lawyer had referred to violated the Election Commission.

The session was adjourned till Monday.

During the last hearing, the bench remarked that the Prime Minister had said his life was an open book, but "now we feel that several pages of that book are missing." Jusitce Ijaz remarked that the records which the Prime Minister mentioned had not been produced. "We cannot decide what is true or false without looking at the records," he said.

