China expresses satisfaction over CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Sun Weidong met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa at GHQ today (Friday), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The visiting dignitary conveyed China’s satisfaction on security arrangements for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mr Sun Weidong also acknowledged and lauded Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and extremism.

Other matters of mutual interest including regional security were also discussed during the meeting.

