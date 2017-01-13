Sindh Governor Saeed-uz-Zaman laid to rest

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman was laid to rest with state honours.

Funeral prayers for the governor held at the Governor House on Friday were attended by Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani, Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers Sindh and other important personalities.

The Governor passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 79.

The Governor was admitted to a private hospital just days after taking oath. At the time it was reported that he was suffering from a chest infection and breathing problems, however, the Governor House spokesman had stressed that the ailment was not serious and that the Governor was out of danger.

Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui was appointed as the 31st Governor after it was decided to replace Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan during a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News had reported earlier.

Zaman had served as the Chief Justice of Pakistan from July 1999 till December 2005. During the rule of former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Zaman had refused to take oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO).

In 2008 he also ran as a presidential candidate from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

