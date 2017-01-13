Judge who employed Tayyaba to face another inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Additional sessions judge Islamabad Raja Khurram Ali Khan who employed child maid Tayyaba, will undergo another inquiry, sources informed on Friday.

The inquiry will be headed by a high court judge, the sources added.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) and other judges barred Raja Khurram Ali Khan from judicial duties, according to a notification on Thursday, after Tayyaba was recovered from his residence earlier this month.

Khurram has been directed to serve as an OSD immediately in IHC, according to the notification.

Prior to this, Registrar IHC had also carried out an inquiry against the additional sessions judge.

The Supreme Court earlier this week decided that the 10-year-old tortured Tayyaba will stay at Pakistan Sweet Homes, an orphanage, till her parents are identified.

Tayyaba's medical report, which was submitted to the court, stated 22 torture marks were found on her body, including marks from bruises and burns.

