Organisers postpone Karachi Eat festival until Sunday

KARACHI: Karachi Eat 2017, one of the most-visited and talked-about events of the metropolis, has been postponed till Sunday morning due to prevailing rainy weather.

"Karachi Eat is being postponed till Sunday morning due to the weather forecast for tomorrow i.e. Saturday 14th January," the organisers of the festival said in a statement Friday night, after the Day 1 festivities were called off in the wake of heavy rain.

"We will back in business on Sunday i.e 15th January and we are adding Monday to the schedule," they said.

The revised timings are: Sunday 12pm to 11pm and Monday 4:30pm to 11pm.

The organisers also thanked the people for the support they extended to the event.

The three-day event is set to have around 95 stalls, with an expected 70,000-100,000 visitors.

The first day of the event went as planned despite an early rain on Friday, but the organisers called it off as rain again lashed the megapolis in the evening.

The Met Office has forecasted that the spell is likely to continue until Sunday.

