Organisers call off Karachi Eat Day 1 due to rain

KARACHI: Organisers have called off Day 1 festivities of Karachi Eat 2017 - one of the most-visited and talked-about events of the metropolis - due to heavy rain that lashed the city on Friday.

The three-day event is set to have around 95 stalls, with an expected 70,000-100,000 visitors.

The first day of the event went as planned despite an early rain on Friday, but the organisers called it off as rain again lashed the megapolis in the evening.

The plan for the next two days of the festival will soon be announced, say organisers.

The Met Office has forecasted that the spell is likely to continue until Sunday.

