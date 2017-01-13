Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif will be speaking at the prestigious Oxford University.
Katrina will be one of the speakers in the Stage and Screen field at Oxford University along with Hollywood actors Jeremy Irons and Robin Wright.
The event will be held in February and the invite describes Katrina as one of the highest paid actresses and models of Bollywood.
Katrina Kaif will be speaking at Oxford was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood, Movies, Oxford University, Katrina Kaif To Speak At Oxford University, Entertainment News, Katrina Kaif, Oxford University. Permanent link to the news story "Katrina Kaif will be speaking at Oxford" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127226-Katrina-Kaif-will-be-speaking-at-Oxford
.