Print Story
X

Bear Paws or feet? Chinese eatery accused of serving human feet

WDWeb Desk

World
Bear Paws or feet? Chinese eatery accused of serving human feet

Italy: A Chinese restaurant in northern Italy served human feet to its customers, a waiter at the restaurant claimed.

According to the DailyMail, the waiter posted a picture of severed feet on social media and said these had been served to customers who ordered for ‘bear paws’.

The Chinese delicacy was ordered by a Slovenian and his friends who went to visit the eatery.

The pictures prompted a regular customer to report it to authorities, which found serious cleanliness issues at the restaurant.

Authorities also found frozen meat of questionable origin, as well as expired frog legs and crab meat.

Bear Paws or feet? Chinese eatery accused of serving human feet was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News, China. Permanent link to the news story "Bear Paws or feet? Chinese eatery accused of serving human feet" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127230-Bear-Paws-or-feet-Chinese-eatery-accused-of-serving-human-feet.

GEO TV NETWORK