Aisamul Haq, Matkowski wins Classic doubles

AUCKLAND: Tennis veterans Marcin Matkowski and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi have won the ASB Classic doubles title in the second-set tiebreak on Saturday.

The duo came from behind to win the ASB Classic title in second-set tiebreak.

Matkowski and Qureshi triumphed 1-6, 6-2 (10-3) over Jonathan Erlich and Scott Lipsky on Saturday, blowing their opponents away with the match on the line.

"We came out a bit flat but they were returning unbelievably, and we hung in there second set, changed the flow of the match a little bit," Matkowski said.

"The tiebreak was one of the best I've ever played, everything went our way."

The 35-year-old Matkowski and 36-year-old Qureshi broke to go 3-2 up before winning the next three games and forcing the match into tiebreak.

