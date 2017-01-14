This is what Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan fought about

Related Stories Karan Johar breaks silence on 'relationship' with SRK

Bollywood director Karan Johar has revealed the reason behind his rift with Shah Rukh Khan. In his autobiography, Karan admits that there was some distance between him and Shah Rukh. According to Karan the two grew apart after he did not cast Shah Rukh for a movie.

Karan Johar writes that the distance between the two finished when they met at the success party of Piku. Kran wrote that Shah Rukh hugged him and said he had missed him.

In his autobiography, Karan also mentions his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan’s family and how he goes there to play with AbRam (Shah Rukh’s son).

0



0





