Extraordinary rainfall in Karachi, says mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Waseem Akhtar said that the rainfall in Karachi was extraordinary, directing officials to use all resources to clear the water which has accumulated on roads.

Akhtar informed the media about areas where water had accumulated in the city. “The aim now is to clear the water and not worry about whose domain this comes under”.

According to Met Department the most rainfall on Friday was received at PAF Masroor base 41 mm, followed by North Nazimabad 25 mm and Gulistan-e-Jauhar 12 mm. Karachi is expected to receive more rain on Saturday and Sunday.

At least four people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city.

