Print Story
X

Hafeez to lead Pakistan in place of injured Azhar Ali

Sohail Imran

Sports
Hafeez to lead Pakistan in place of injured Azhar Ali
File Photo

Related Stories

MELBOURNE: Following an injury to Azhar Ali, the Pakistan cricket team will be captained by Mohammad Hafeez in the second ODI against Australia at MCG on Sunday.

Azhar Ali sustained a hamstring injury during the Brisbane match and has been ruled out. Vice-Captain, Sarfraz Ahmed flew back to Pakistan for personal reasons ahead of the first ODI.

Azhar Ali is expected to recover and be ready to play in Sydney and Adelaide.

Hafeez a senior player joined the team for the ODI series after the Selection Committee decided to accept the request of team management and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by 92 runs on Friday and have remained winless during the tour of Australia after being swept in the Test series.

Following Pakistan’s exit from the group stages of the World T20 in 2014, Hafeez stepped down as the team’s skipper in both T20 and ODI formats.  

Hafeez to lead Pakistan in place of injured Azhar Ali was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Azhar Ali, Cricket, Cricket News, Geo News, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Cricket News, Pakistan Vs Australia, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Cricket, Australia, Pakistan Cricket. Permanent link to the news story "Hafeez to lead Pakistan in place of injured Azhar Ali" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127315-Hafeez-to-lead-Pakistan-in-place-of-injured-Azhar-Ali.

GEO TV NETWORK