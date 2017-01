SHIKARPUR: A woman delivered her baby outside the Shikarpur Madeji Rural Health Centre on Saturday.

Dr Uzair Soomro, an official at the health centre, said that the woman had come for a checkup. A lady doctor examined her and asked her to wait for half an hour. However, the woman left saying she will be back in an hour, he said.

Later, the woman delivered her baby outside the health centre. She was given first aid outside the centre.

Public health services all over Sindh show a dismal picture.

