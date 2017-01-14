Print Story
X

T20 cricket should be domain of franchises: Arthur

OOTHERS

Sports
T20 cricket should be domain of franchises: Arthur
File Photo

Related Stories

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s coach, Mickey Arthur said on Saturday that T20 should be the sole domain of franchises as this would give a boost to ailing ODI cricket.

In an interview to an Australian publication, Arthur said he had never been a massive advocate of international T20 cricket, except a World Cup every two or three years.

Arthur has urged the Pakistani players to abandon their outdated approach to ODI cricket after the team’s loss to Australia by 92 runs in Brisbane.

"Scores of 300 are the norm. Three-hundred used to be incredibly good and teams used to win more times than not, but on wickets like this teams aren't going to win. Three-hundred is a 50-50 score,” Arthur said.

T20 cricket should be domain of franchises: Arthur was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Cricket, T20, Mickey Arthur, Cricket News, Pakistan Cricket, Geo News, Mickey Arthur, Cricket. Permanent link to the news story "T20 cricket should be domain of franchises: Arthur" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127319-T20-cricket-should-be-domain-of-franchises-Arthur.

GEO TV NETWORK