Karachiites, beware! Met Office forecasts more rainy spells this month

KARACHI: The ongoing rainy spell in Karachi is the first of this winter season, but not the last, officials said Saturday.

"The weather in Karachi will be clear some time on Sunday (tomorrow), but this is not the last rainy spell of the season," said DG Met Muhammad Hanif, adding that there can be further routine showers in the city.

"The Met Office has forecasted another 2-3 rainy spells in Karachi this month," Hanif said.

Earlier today, several roads across Karachi submerged into rainwater in the wake of a rainy spell ongoing since Friday.

Among these, the University Road was worst affected due to rain. The passage connecting Gulshan Iqbal's Block 13 C to Block 13 D submerged into rain water, while a patch of road sank near Hassan Square.

The situation greatly troubled commuters as vehicles frequently broke down on different thoroughfares.

Citizens have been advised to brace themselves for more rain as the Met Department has forecasted intermittent showers in the next 24 hours.

According to Met Department, PAF Base Masroor has so far received most rainfall i.e. 52mm, PAF Base Faisal 48mm, Airport and adjoining areas received 29.1, Gulistan e Jauhar 29 mm, followed by North Nazimabad 45 mm and Landhi 15.5 mm.

The ongoing spell will continue until Sunday and the city is likely to receive more showers in next 24 hours.

