Ghani accuses Nisar of becoming 'spokesman of extremists'

Related Stories Chaudhry Nisar responds to statements against him by PPP leaders

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani said on Saturday that his party stands against extremists and that is what irks the interior minister.

He was responding to a press conference held by the Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar earlier on Saturday.

In his statement, Ghani said that Chaudhry Nisar has become 'a spokesman for the extremist parties'.

"The Nawaz government is not serious in implementing the National Action Plan," he reiterated his party's stance.

"Nisar still on his post even after Quetta tragedy raises several questions," the PPP leader said.

0



0





