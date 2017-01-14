Print Story
Suspect killed, another nabbed in Karachi robbery attempt

KARACHI: A suspected robber was killed during an attempted robbery while another was apprehended in Karachi on Saturday, police officials said.

Three suspected robbers tried to loot a barber shop in Karachi's Shadman Town on Saturday night, said SSP Central Muqaddas Haider. They were confronted by a security guard who opened fire on suspects.

As a consequence, one of the suspect was killed, while another was apprehended, he added.

The third suspect, however, managed to flee away.

Police said they were investigating the arrested suspect.

