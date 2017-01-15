10 Pakistani sailors stranded in Egypt

Related Stories Pakistani sailor missing during Australian military exercise

KARACHI: At least ten Pakistani sailors were reportedly stuck in a ship anchored in Egypt's Suez Canal, Geo News was informed on Sunday.

According to the chief officer of the ship, M V AKKAZ, Jamil Jangiyan said that the ship owned by a Dutch company of a Kuwaiti businessman was abandoned in middle of the journey.

Jangiyan added that the sailors have not been paid their salary dues from last five months neither have been contacted by the owners of the ship.

“We have filed application on our case three times in the Suez court but there has been no positive development on it,” he said. “We are in fact facing death threats.”

Jangiyan informed that seven sailors were sent back home due to critical health.

“When our case was raised in media, the Pakistani embassy only provided us logistics. We demand the government to help us,” he concluded.

