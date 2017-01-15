Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Related Stories Pakistan all out, Australia win 1st ODI by 92 runs

MELBOURNE: Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Injuries forced Australia for a double change in their squad while Pakistan opted for three changes of their own.

After making their one-day debuts, Queensland batting-pair Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake have been rested for batsman Usman Khawaja and returning paceman Josh Hazlewood.

“Chris Lynn has aggravated his neck again so he’s out,” Australia skipper Steve Smith said at the toss. “(Stanlake) is a little bit crook. I think he’s got a virus so he was struggling a bit the other night.

“Give him a couple of days rest and we’ve got big Hazlewood back which is a plus.”

Pakistan made three changes from the side that lost by 92 runs at the Gabba.

Mohammad Hafeez is captaining the tourists after regular skipper Azhar Ali was ruled out with a hamstring injury he suffered in the opening loss in Brisbane.

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz were omitted with Junaid Khan, Asad Shafiq and Shoaib Malik coming into the starting XI.

