Four suspects who allegedly raped lady health workers killed in police encounter

GUJRAT: All four suspects who were wanted for alleged rape of two lady health workers were killed in a police encounter in Gujrat, police informed.

According to police, the suspects had stormed into a Basic Health Unit on December 30 last year and raped two lady health workers present inside.

The suspects were arrested last week. However, they had tried to escape police custody after which they were killed in an encounter with the police, police sources added.

The suspects Iftikhar, Liaquat along with others were wanted for gang rape and robbery.

0



0





